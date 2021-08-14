Popular Shaker Woods Festival attracts thousands to the Mahoning Valley

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Artisans and food lovers made their way out to the Shaker Woods Festival on Saturday.

Thousands of people were in attendance from all over the United States, buying all sorts of unique things.

One festival-goer, Jeanne Dunn, said she went out to buy a birdhouse now that Pennsylvania has lifted its ban on feeding wild birds.

She said Saturday was at least her fourth time going to the festival.

“It’s so authentic and everyone is so sweet and there’s different cool things,” Dunn said.

Another festival-goer, Hal Thompson, came all the way from Florida for the festival. He picked this week to come visit friends so they could go to the festival together.

“I have been to this festival many years ago. So on this trip, I wanted to take it in again. So I came to see the festival,” Thompson said.

The festival continues on Sunday and for the next two weekends.

If you’re heading out there, expect to spend some time in traffic though. Our reporter spent about 15-20 minutes waiting to get into the festival grounds.