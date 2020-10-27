Popular restaurant and lounge closing in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular restaurant and lounge in downtown Warren is closing its doors for good.
Owners of the Speakeasy Lounge announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that the business permanently closed.
The owner said to “It was a great run and we enjoyed getting to know all of you. If you ever come to Arizona look us up!”
The lounge opened four years ago on Courthouse Square.
