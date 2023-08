(WKBN) – One of the area’s long-running and most popular radio disc jockeys has died.

Jerry Starr passed away on Tuesday. His real name was James Viele but everyone knew him as Jerry Starr.

He had a radio career spanning 45 years.

Viele was one of the WHOT Good Guys but was best known as one of the originators of WSRD “The Wizard,” Youngstown’s classic rock-n-roll station. He held down the 5 p.m. to midnight shift.

He was 81 years old.