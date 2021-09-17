Popular political commentator speaks at sold-out event for Mahoning County GOP

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd turned out Friday night in Boardman to hear what a young, conservative political commentator had to say.

Around 1,000 people packed into a sold-out Mr. Anthony’s to hear Candace Owens.

Owens is 32 and has criticized President Joe Biden for mandating vaccines, “fighting” parents who don’t want their children masked all day and “abandoning” Americans on Afghanistan soil.

The event was sponsored by the Mahoning County Republican Party.

“You know, I remember back in the day, we were happy to get 100 to 150 people in a room. Now, [we’re] getting national speakers in, whether it’d be Candace Owens or Trey Gowdey, Mark Robinson, Sheriff Clark, and pulling in close to 1,000 people. More than excited. I think it bodes well for the future of our county if you’re a Republican,” said Tom McCabe, chairman of the Mahoning County Republican Party.

The event raised $80,000 to $90,000 for the Mahoning County Republican Party.

Other Republicans also spoke, including State Representative Al Cutrona, who had one of the best lines of the night while describing himself as having “a steel spine stamped Youngstown Sheet and Tube.”