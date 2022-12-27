SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.

Thelma’s Sports Nook posted on its Facebook page that the business is closing immediately.

“We want to thank all of our wonderful guests, employees, and community for supporting us over the past 14 years. We’re humbled that so many of you visited our restaurant, had a drink at our bar and shared life celebrations with us. We’re grateful for the friendships made through the years, we’ll miss you!” the post read.

According to the post, gift card and pavilion deposits will be refunded in person, and those dates and times for refunds will be posted later on Tuesday.

The business and building had been listed for sale earlier this month. The sale included a separate outdoor pavilion on the property, as well as the business’s liquor license.

WKBN called the business Tuesday for more information but was unable to reach anyone.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.