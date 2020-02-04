Popular lunch spot in Trumbull County reopens after November fire

There was a fire a few months ago at De-Onna's Gyro in Hubbard, just days after it celebrated 10 years in business

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County business has reopened after a fire forced it to close in November.

De-Onna’s Gyro Restaurant in Hubbard celebrated a grand reopening Tuesday.

There was a fire a few months ago — just days after De-Onna’s celebrated 10 years in business.

Diane Filippidis said it took a lot of work to make a comeback and her customers have been on her mind.

“I have a lot of elderly people that are just single people that have lost their spouses or whatever, and they’ve become like family here. In the evenings, they all get together and come. It’s really special.”

Filippidis said she has replaced some items on her menu with better options. Otherwise, customers shouldn’t notice too many changes.