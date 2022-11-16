YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls are decked at the Arms Family Museum in Youngstown for the start of “Memories of Christmas Past.”

Starting this weekend, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting the 14th annual event.

This holiday favorite is expected to draw huge crowds — 5,000 people during the next several weeks.

Each room on the ground floor is festively decorated with its own theme, which reflects the history of the home.

“Different time periods. Different cultural traditions, whether it be German or specifically American-designed decorations and items and traditions,” said Bill Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

The event runs through Dec. 31.