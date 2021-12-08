YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The halls of Youngstown State University were filled with music Wednesday evening as carolers sang the night away.

Carols & Cocoa and the Dana Holiday Concert had 500 people attend this year.

The event hasn’t been around since 2019.

The night began with Carols & Cocoa in Stambaugh’s ballroom and then following an intermission with cocoa, the Dana Holiday Concert started in the Concert Hall.

Eventgoers and participants were thrilled to have the event once again.

“You can feel the excitement, not just with the musicians performing but also with all of the audience and everybody that’s been participating. It’s really been a super experience,” said Joe Carucci, director of the Dana School of Music.

