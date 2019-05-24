Popular Hermitage ice cream shop reopens after fatal winter car crash

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular ice cream shop in Hermitage opened for its first day of the season Friday after a tragic accident earlier this year.

The Corral Drive-In was set to open on St. Patrick’s Day but was pushed back after a fatal accident in February

“Kind of a tragedy what happened here this winter but, we’ve had good support,” said David DeForest, owner of the Corral Drive-In.

In February a car crashed into the building. One person died in the accident.

Repairs had to be made to the building before they could reopen.

“It took a little longer than we thought it would, but nonetheless, it got done,” he said.

DeForest says they had to replace two walls and fix the roof.

Still, he says they were very busy their first day back and was happy to see the community come out in support.

This is their 43rd summer in business, and they stay open until October.