Popular fishing spot in Salem finally opens with season expanded into October

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, people got a chance to fish in Salem City Lake for the first time this season after opening day was delayed for almost a month.

The city’s parks and recreation director, Shane Franks, said he’s happy to see people on the lake.

“We’re just excited and happy to be able to open something instead of all the closings we have to do or the postponements or the cancellations,” he said.

After stay-at-home restrictions were eased on May 1, the local health department gave Franks the OK to open the city lake for boat rentals.

Right now, only employees can go inside the bait shop, checking-in will be through a window and boats will be restricted to two people, unless everyone is from the same household.

“Normally, the lake is open from the middle of April to the middle of September. But this year, since we opened up a little bit late, we’re going to extend our season into October,” Franks said.

“We caught one perch and the rest of them are bluegill,” said Camryn Moreland.

Camryn and his brother Landyn took advantage of opening day with their dad.

Tuesday afternoon, the bait shop saw about 15 people — most brought their own boat.

Landyn said their time on the lake was cut short, but he’s ready for the season.

“It’s pretty cold now but once everything warms up, we’re going to bring our kayaks out here to fish on the lake,” Landyn said.

Franks said when people pay for passes in advance and come with their own boats, it’s a non-contact experience.

However, warmer weather will bring more people, so it’s important for customers to follow the rules.

“As long as everybody is, you know, following the rules, paying attention to social distancing guidelines and wearing masks when required, I don’t think that we’ll have any problem staying open,” Franks said.

Starting on Wednesday, they will have bait to sell. Just like check-ins, you have to buy it through the window.