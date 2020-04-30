Popular Father’s Day car show in Sharon canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

Because the event is held rain or shine, it's the first time in 38 years that the event has been canceled

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The popular Father’s Day car show in downtown Sharon has been canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

The car show is presented each year by the Shenango Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America.

The organization’s president, Ed Bailey, said the event is usually held rain or shine, so it’s the first time in 38 years that the event has been canceled.

“It was a big decision,” he said. “These special circumstances, we felt, warranted it.”

Bailey said organizers were unsure as to whether large gatherings would be allowed by the time of the car show. He said many participants put their cars away for the winter, so that’s why they decided to cancel it rather than postpone the event.

“We just feel that it would be better to reschedule and plan for a nice show for next year, for 2021,” he said.