BRACEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County farm has moved its fall fun festivities just down the road.

Kuchta Farm moved just a half mile down from its old location on State Route 82 in Braceville. It’s now located in what used to be a soybean field.

It opened in its new location just last weekend. Owners Amanda and Ryan Kuchta say they needed more space for everything the farm has to offer.

“We very quickly realized after our last season that we were short on space, short on parking, short on being able to expand any activities. So, we decided to go ahead and make the move this year,” Amanda Kuchta said. “As you can see, there’s a lot more room, a lot more opportunity for expansion.”

Kuchta Farms offers pick-your-own pumpkins and sunflowers, plus a barnyard play area, corn maze, and wagon rides. There’s also a donut barn and a general store.

The farm’s Fall Fest is happening this weekend. It’s the seventh year for the event, which will take place both Saturday and Sunday.

More than 50 vendors including bakers, crafters, and other artisans will be there. Organizers say the festival has grown significantly since it first started.

“It’s just a good family day out. Obviously, the moms are the ones who like to shop and dads get in on it too, but the kids love to play in the new play area. Half the time, parents are dragging them out of here kicking and screaming. It’s a good all-around day for the whole family,” Kuchta said.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.