Popular family-owned pizza shop in Lisbon reopening after battle with COVID-19

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular pizza shop in Lisbon is reopening next week after the family-owned business suffered a devastating loss to COVID-19.

Mary’s Pizza on N. Beaver Street is reopening April 28.

The shop closed after the owner, Steve Garafolo, was hospitalized with COVID-19. His father, Lorenzo, died from the virus.

The family doesn’t think the two gave it to each other because they didn’t have any contact prior to becoming infected. The fact they both got it was merely a coincidence.

Garafolo was hospitalized at St. Elizabeth and is home now recuperating.

Family members say no one else in the family has shown any signs of the virus, and they are all fine.