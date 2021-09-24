Popular East Liverpool pottery auction continues after Fiesta tableware plant closing

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The pandemic hit pottery maker Fiesta Tableware with the closing of its Hall China plant on Ann Street in East Liverpool, but pieces from the popular pottery collection are available now through an online auction to benefit the East Liverpool Alumni Association (ELHSAA).

The 27th Annual ELHSAA Potter Auction is happening now. It features pieces made by the Fiesta Tableware Company and W.C. Bunting.

Over 140 items are up for auction.

“The East Liverpool Area has a proud history as shown through the amazing pottery produced here,” said Brian Shockey, Pottery Auction Chairman. “We encourage everyone to visit the auction website and look at the incredible artistry of pottery produced for decades right here in our hometown.”

Fiesta closed its plant in East Liverpool in 2020 because of the pandemic and diverted operations to its Newell, W. Va. facility. The company continues to donate items for the annual auction.

You can see pieces up for auction at biddingforgood.com/ELHSSA.

In addition, consignment and donated items of local pottery and memorabilia are also featured in the auction. There are over 100 lots of pottery from Homer Laughlin China, Hall China, Edwin M. Knowles, Harker, TS&T, Wellsville China, and Sterling China.

The auction runs from Sept. 14-28. An open house is set for Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clock Tower Museum Room. Anyone can bid by registering at https://www.biddingforgood.com/ELHSAA or visit www.elhsaa.com for more information.