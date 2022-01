WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brian Regan is scheduled to perform at Packard Music Hall this year.

The show is scheduled for Dec. 3.

Tickets are available for pre-sale Thursday, January 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only when you use the password: PACKARD.

Tickets prices range from $48 to $78.

Brian Regan was called by Vanity Fair the “funniest stand-up alive.” He is best noted for his satirical self-deprecating humor. He has also stared in his own Netflix series, “Stand Up and Away!”