YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Popular comedian Anthony Rodia will take the Stambaugh Auditorium stage in September.

Rodia’s “Totally Relatable Tour” is scheduled for September 15. Tickets range from $49 to $69.

Rodia hit the standup circuit full-time in 2019 and then during the pandemic quarantine created “Road Rage Wednesday,” delivering 86 weekly videos which became a fan favorite. He also hosts the podcast “Little Bit of Laughs.”

According to the show promoter, Rodia has been selling out theaters nationwide. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at StambaughAuditorium.com, the DeYor Box Office or by calling 330-295-0555.