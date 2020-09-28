Popular Columbiana County park blocked off, expected to reopen this weekend

The park became a hazard after storms washed away the road and took down several trees

ELKRUN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Lusk Lock Park is part of Beaver Creek State Park in Elkrun Township. Since the spring, the road to get in has been gated.

Township officials say it’s because the park became a hazard after storms washed away the road and took down several trees.

It’s a disappointment for loyal park-goers like Jimmy Joe Savage. He’s a photographer and was waiting for the leaves to change as a backdrop for senior pictures.

“We’ve done pictures here for years and I was really surprised when we come up and it was closed,” he said.

The township says it has been working to get the road fixed and the trees cleaned up.

The park is expected to re-open this weekend.

