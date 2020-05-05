Popular Buhl Day canceled in Mercer County

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The popular Buhl Day event in Hermitage scheduled for Labor Day has been canceled.

According to a post on the Buhl Day Facebook Page, the executive board announced the event will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This Year’s celebration honoring Julia and Frank Buhl, and all of the activities associated with it, are being canceled due to the uncertain atmosphere surrounding the Covid 19 pandemic. This year would have been the 40th anniversary of Buhl Day, since it was revived, but due to distancing guidelines, and the uncertainty of where our state and local area will be in the recovery phase, the board felt it best to cancel this day where hundreds gather to enjoy the summer’s last “Picnic in the Park”. Buhl Day Executive Board

Board members also said financial hardships suffered by local businesses and the public would impact funding for the event since they rely on donations.

Plans are underway for Buhl Day 2021.