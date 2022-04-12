YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new partnership is brewing for those who make Penguin City beer.

The owners of Cockeye BBQ and Creamery will be adding a restaurant inside Penguin City’s brewery on East Federal Street, sharing space with a planned tap-room bar area.

Erik Hoover said they’ve been operating in Warren for the last seven years and were looking to grow into the Youngstown area. He said the Penguin City location provided the perfect fit for both businesses.

“It works good in Warren. We’ll see how it goes with beer, but I already saw the comments on social media that said, “great!” The guys can go have beer and the ladies can have ice cream,” Hoover said.

Work on the new restaurant should begin soon and an opening is planned by November 1.

Owners of Penguin City say they should be ready to start brewing beer here in the next couple of weeks.