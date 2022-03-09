WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s “Free Milk Friday” in Waren this week.

On Friday, March 11 beginning at 9 a.m. free milk will be given away while supplies last at Packard Park.

This is a drive-thru event. Open your trunk and pull up.

Free milk, cereal and more will be given away.

One household of milk per vehicle will be given and will be limited to the first 400 cars. Drivers should enter the park by Packard Music Hall and Comstock St. NW.

The milk giveaway is being made possible by the Warren Family Mission, Second Harvest Food Bank, Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and the city of Warren.