WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for an early Mother’s Day gift? Some local businesses are coming together on Thursday for a shopping event that also benefits a local charity.

Ballroom 1 at the Avalon Grand Resort in Warren will be filled with local businesses like boutiques, bakeries, jewelers and skincare.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the door. With that, you’ll also be entered into some raffles.

As one organizer tells us, it’s a great way to see a lot of local businesses and have a good time.

“Oh my gosh. Just because there’s so many vendors that are going to be there. It’s a one-stop shop. You can come here and visit 20 different vendors and they’re all unique, they’re all different,” said Marianne Hritz, event host and owner of Wild Boutique.

“We’re in Poland, this is Warren, so hopefully we’ll get to meet some new clients. That’s what we love about doing these events, is meeting new people,” said Jennifer Kurz, owner of Advanced Skin Spa.

You don’t have to be a member of the resort to go. The event runs from 4-8 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Beatitude House, which provides shelter to women and children.