Pop-up market targets food desert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County’s Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhood (ACTION) kicked off their third season of pop-up markets Friday.

The market was set up on the corner of Market Street and West Federal in downtown Youngstown.

The group partnered with GROW Urban Farm (Flying High Inc.) to bring fresh food to the city.

Youngstown is considered a food desert due to its lack of grocery stores. The markets help with food challenges in the city by bringing local produce directly to people.

“I think having access to fresh fruits and vegetables, having it locally, directly from the farm to people, I think that just does something for the vibrancy of the community,” said Jeff Magada, executive director of Flying High Inc.

ACTION organizer Vicki Vicars said the markets are vital to those who live in the city.

“We really recognize the the value of community health and how important it is to have good food to maintain your health,” she said.

Also at the market, free cookware was offered along with COVID-19 vaccines.

ACTION says they plan to have a mobile market starting this fall, too.