Pop up market celebrates start of 6th season in New Wilmington

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – Residents of New Wilmington had the chance to visit a pop up market Saturday.

Saturday was opening day, and it was their sixth season of holding the market. It was set up like a farmers market with all sorts of different homemade products.

About 45 vendors showed up and all were local.

Their purpose is to help grow the local economy.

“Since COVID, a lot of the venues have been absent for the vendors and the farmers to sell, but we’ve been open every year. We don’t let that stop us,” said Mary Capoferri, marketing manager.

The last spring pop up market will be next Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.