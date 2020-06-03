Pop-up farmer markets return to Youngstown

Image by M. Maggs from Pixabay

SNAP benefits can be used at the markets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pop-up farmer markets are returning to Youngstown for the summer season.

ACTION announced Wednesday that there will be 20 markets at a variety of locations across the city beginning June 4. The markets will run through Sept. 25.

A kickoff event is scheduled for June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MYCAP, 1325 5th Ave., Youngstown.

Locally grown fresh produce will be available at the kickoff and all summer long.

Payments for the food can include SNAP, WIC vouchers, senior vouchers, Produce Perk tokens, credit/debit cards and cash.

SNAP users are eligible for the double up credit.

Market locations will be listed on the ACTION website.

You can also order ahead this year through GROW Urban Farm and pick up your order at the market location.