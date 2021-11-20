Pop culture shop, bookstore opens in the Valley

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new store opened in Boardman just ahead of the holidays.

Pop! Art Books Culture had their grand opening Saturday. They’re selling pop culture memorabilia that could make for a perfect gift.

Local artist Jennuhlee painted art for store-goers. They also held their “My Mom Thinks I’m Cool” trivia contest about pop culture.

The store is filled with comic books and other sci-fi reads, all of which are secondhand. Store owner Craig Duster said it helps set his store apart.

“There’s going to be stuff that you didn’t know that you wanted. Used books is not one of those things that you can go to a website and kind of look and say ‘Hey, I need this and I need this.’ You walk into a used book store and you look around and you see stuff and you’re like, ‘I’ve never seen that,'” Duster said.

The store will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s at 6949 Market Street.