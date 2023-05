LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- The mayor of Lisbon announced that the village’s pool is opening this weekend.

According to Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson’s Facebook page, the pool will open on Saturday, May 27.

Youngstown State University junior Jayce Frank will be the pool manager.

Wilson said that the pool will open Saturday at 11 a.m. with swimming for senior citizens. Regular swimming starts at noon.

Wilson said that it is free to swim on Memorial Day.