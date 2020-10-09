Pond owners line up in Canfield to stock up on fish

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – About 15,000 fish have new homes have an event Thursday at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

People lined up to buy fish for stocking their ponds. They brought buckets, trash cans and drums to carry the fish home.

Several varieties were offered including perch, catfish blue gill and others.

Kathleen Vrable-Bryan, with the Mahoning soil and Water Conservation District (MCSWD), says stocking ponds with fish is a good way to help get rid of extra pond plants and makes the body of water healthier and better for the environment.

“Fish are a great indicator of water quality, and they actually help improve water quality as well,” Vrable said. “We have a lot of residents who have pond vegetation growing from the bottom, so we sell amurs for that.”

The fish sale happens twice a year. The next one will be in the spring.

More information on the event can be found on the Mahoning County Solid Waste District website.

