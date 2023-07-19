COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Many of Ohio’s counties are at full recruitment for the Aug. 8 special election, but many more are not including Mahoning Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The state’s poll tracker shows that the goal for Mahoning County is 976 (minimum 848) poll workers needed, and they have 910 signed up. In Trumbull County, the goal is 649 (minimum 564) with 324 signed up and in Columbiana County, the goal is 351 (minimum 305) with 270 signed up. The ideal number of workers and the minimum needed are different because Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose set a goal of having 115% of the minimum needed to administer the upcoming election.

According to an official tracker managed by the Ohio Secretary of State Office, poll worker recruitment stands at 89% of the statewide goal, and LaRose said he is confident the numbers will continue to rise.

“We’re well underway to being fully prepared for Election Day. The men and women who will assist you at your polling location are your friends and neighbors, and we should all take a moment to thank them for their hard work and significant role in making Ohio elections secure and accurate,” he said.

Ohioans able to serve as a poll worker may sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. Poll workers are financially compensated for their time on Election Day.

Also, counties can recruit 17-year-olds to serve as poll workers.

Voters will only be deciding State Issue 1 on Aug. 8 which is a ballot initiative and would make it harder for voters to change the Constitution of the State of Ohio. This is because any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot would require at least a 60% approval vote to pass. Currently, only a majority vote (50% plus one) is needed.