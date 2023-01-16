STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Every Saturday since the early 1960s, WKTL has broadcast cultural music from sunup until sundown out of Struthers High School.

Over the past few weeks, you might have missed that music after their soundboard broke. But this past Saturday, those stacks of CDs and records made their return — everything from big bands to Latino to Slovenian polka hit the airwaves.

Dennis Spisak is the general manager at WKTL and says since they’ve been back on the air, people have told him how much they missed the music.

“I think it reminds people of their past, it reminds them of their parents, it reminds them of their grandparents,” he said.

You can catch WKTL from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every Saturday on 90.7.