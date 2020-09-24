Politicians, pastors among those participating in police training to prepare officers for tense situations

Each participant is put through a number of scenarios dealing with armed suspects to see how they react

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Two local police departments are training Thursday for potentially dangerous situations — but the officers aren’t the only ones involved. Local elected leaders are going through it, too.

The idea behind it is to provide outsiders with a better idea of how police interact with people they see on the street every day, especially in very tense situations.

This is the second role reversal exercise hosted by the Campbell and Youngstown police departments.

This time, a number of elected political leaders, pastors and NAACP leaders are participating.

Each participant is put through a number of scenarios dealing with armed suspects to see how they react. Afterward, they talk about it with their training officers.

After the training, we’re going to be talking to some of the people who participated to see what they learned and what they can take back to their own communities. We’ll update this story once we have that.

