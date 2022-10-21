HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A political heavyweight came to Columbiana County Friday in support of political newcomer JD Vance.

It was a campaign stop in a place with plenty of political history. And today there was a new chapter. A familiar message spoken from the porch of the Spread Eagle Tavern, which has been around since 1837.

“Ohio is the battleground for taking the country,” said Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz delivered the message in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance. Polls show the race is extremely tight against Tim Ryan. Cruz and Vance featured the effects Americans are feeling from inflation, crime and immigration.

“We don’t want to secure our border because we hate anybody. We want border security because we love our own people,” Vance said.

Millions of dollars are being spent on TV commercials in this race. This campaign stop was to share the message directly with the people who are ready to vote but may be still undecided.

“We need to be speaking to African Americans and Hispanics. We need to be speaking to suburban moms. We need to be talking to the people feeling the pain of these disastrous policies,” Cruz said.

Cruz brought his Truth and Courage tour to Hanoverton. He encouraged everyone to sign the bus and show support as it travels and spreads the Republican message in states along the way.

Vance also asked each person to talk to ten more people themselves.

“Let them know two things. Why you are voting for JD Vance and why we cannot give Tim Ryan a promotion to the U.S. Senate,” Vance said.

Vance shared his views on energy policy, immigration and crime. He painted contrasts between his approach to those issues and how he feels they’ve been handled.

“Now, my message is clear. Tim Ryan has been in office for 20 years. He’s had his chance. Let’s send him to a real job,” Vance said.

Cruz is taking the bus through 17 states, ahead of the November election. He said he’s focused on the November election and not the 2024 presidential election.

Democratic candidate Tim Ryan will be holding a campaign event Saturday in Niles.