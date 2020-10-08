Polish Youngstown hosts Pierogi Day at Kravtiz Deli

You can sample a variety of pierogi styles including the traditional potato and cheese versions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday marks the 6th Annual National Pierogi Day. You can take part in the celebration right here in our community.

Polish Youngstown and Kravitz Deli in Liberty are holding an all-day event, honoring the ethnic dumpling.

You can sample a variety of pierogi styles including the traditional potato and cheese versions.

Pierogi were brought to the U.S. by eastern European immigrants. Today, it’s considered the Polish National Dish.

“Today is like our Polish Day or like Paczki Day in the spring. We’re excited because everyone’s been hungering to do something. So, we’ve been quite busy here today,” said Aundrea Cika, director of Polish Youngstown.

A Happy Hour event starts at 6 p.m. with Pierogi specials, Polish beer and Vodka. The group says if you don’t feel comfortable hanging out inside, you can call ahead and pick up your order curbside.

The event runs until 9 p.m. at Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Ave., Youngstown.

