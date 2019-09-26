Police: Youngstown woman sold drugs that caused deadly overdose

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Police arrested a Youngstown woman who they said sold drugs to a Mercer woman who died of an overdose.
The 32-year-old victim was found dead in a house in Coolspring Township in June. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office determined she died of a drug overdose.
Pennsylvania State Police said an investigation determined 33-year-old Nicoletta Robinson was the one who sold the drugs to the victim.
Police arrested Robinson Thursday, charging her with drug delivery resulting in death, aggravated assault, delivery of a controlled substance, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal use of a communication facility.