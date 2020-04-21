Police: Youngstown woman cited after reports of people smoking marijuana with baby in car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman was cited for child endangering on Saturday after police received a complaint about people smoking marijuana in a car with a baby inside.

Officers were called about 9:15 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Midland Avenue

When they got there, police saw someone take a baby out of a parked car matching the caller’s description. Reports said the baby was taken into the home of 19-year-old Raven Gratton.

According to the report, police could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car and the man in the driver’s seat, Jermaine Adams, admitting to smoking marijuana.

Officers could also see raw marijuana in the center console, reports said.

Police said Gratton told them her baby was not in the car with her while they were smoking, but officers told her they saw another woman removing the baby when they pulled up.

Adams received citations for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Gratton received the child endangering citation.

They will both be informed of their initial court dates through the mail.