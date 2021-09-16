Police: Youngstown teen tries to explain away gun suspicion with bathroom emergency

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a 17-year-old arrested Wednesday afternoon on a gun charge told police the reason he had his belt unbuckled was he was trying to go to the bathroom inside the car he was driving.

The teen was booked into the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was arrested about 2:55 p.m. at Cottage Grove and East Judson Avenue.

Reports said the juvenile was pulled over after he ran a stop sign, drove away at a high rate of speed and showed other signs of driving erratically.

Reports said the inside of the car smelled of marijuana and the teen appeared very nervous.

When police searched the car because of the marijuana smell, they found a device that helps load bullets faster into a semiautomatic handgun. Reports said the teen told police the device belonged to his sister who has a gun.

Police also noticed the teen’s belt was unbuckled, and when he was asked about it, the teen said, “I ain’t gonna lie, I was trying to take a s—-.”

Often, someone will hide a gun in their waistband.

Police searched the area where the teen was driving and found a 9mm semiautomatic handgun in a nearby yard. When questioned further, reports said the teen admitted the gun was his and he carries it for protection.