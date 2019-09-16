Police: Youngstown man shot in club parking lot

Reports said the incident happened at Club BBU on W. Hylda Avenue

by: WKBN Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man was shot in the back early Sunday morning at a club on Youngstown’s south side.

Reports said the incident happened in the Club BBU parking lot on W. Hylda Avenue. Another person who was in a car was grazed in the leg and the car was damaged by gunfire.

According to reports, police collected shell casings from two different weapons. Witnesses told police they saw two people firing guns, the report said.

The man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

