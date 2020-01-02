Police: Youngstown man fired gun during argument

The 88-year-old man denied firing the gun but couldn't explain the shell casing on his porch, police said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Reports said an 88-year-old man was arrested following an argument Wednesday on Youngstown’s East Side that culminated in a shot being fired.

Alejo Rivas, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was arrested about 5 p.m.

Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Craiger Avenue for a report of a fight with gunfire. A couple there told police that Rivas first threatened a man with a club, then returned with a gun and fired one shot but missed.

The man then retreated inside his home.

Police reported finding a spent .380-caliber shell casing on the porch steps of Rivas’ home, and he later cane out with his hands up.

A woman who lives in the home gave police permission to search it, and they found a loaded .380-caliber handgun on a dresser in the dining room with the safety off and a round chambered to fire, reports said.

Reports said Rivas told police that he last fired the gun several years ago, but he could not explain the fresh shell casing on his porch.