AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is accused of kidnapping a woman on Tuesday.

Thomas Moomau, 31, is charged with kidnapping, a felony.

According to a police report, Austintown police were called to South Whitney Avenue in Youngstown to speak to a Youngstown officer about a possible kidnapping in Austintown.

The officer said a neighbor had video footage with audio of a woman that was clearly screaming and yelling for help. Police said a family member of the victim contacted YPD and said that Moomau was the ex-boyfriend of the victim and that he was possibly involved in the crime.

Police said they then talked to the woman, who told them that she was working when Moomau showed up at her place of work unwanted. After work, the woman told police that she got food and returned to her home in Austintown, where she found Moomau in an adjacent lot, according to the report.

The woman told police that Moomau requested that she speak with him, so she willingly got into his car to talk.

Reports said that the woman told police that Moomau then told her that she was going home with him. She told police that she yelled, “I want to go home. I need to go home!” She reported that Moomau then drove away, the report stated.

Reports said that the woman said she was never able to get out of the vehicle while Moomau was driving because she believed she would have died.

Reports said that when they arrived at Moomau’s home on South Whitney Avenue, the victim began screaming. The woman told police that she was able to bite Moomau’s hand to get away from him and run down Mahoning Avenue.

The woman then tried to get help from businesses in the area but was unsuccessful, reports said. Police said at some point, she contacted her father who was able to intervene until YPD arrived.

Police questioned Moomau about the incident, and he told them that the woman wanted to come to his house, according to the report. Moomau told police that when they arrived, she jumped out of the vehicle and screamed at the top of her lungs. Reports said that Moomau did not want to say anything more to police.

Moomau was booked into the Mahoning County Jail. According to court records, he is being held on a $12,000 bond.

Court records show that his preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 3.