Police: Women charged after knowingly driving wanted shooting suspect to Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two women from Akron are facing felony charges after police say they knowingly drove a wanted man to Trumbull County.

Kimberly Zickefoose and Gabriele Raies were each arraigned on an obstructing justice charge in Girard Municipal Court Monday morning.

Their bonds were set at $15,000 each.

Kimberly Zickefoose and Gabriele Raies

Zickefoose and Raies are accused of knowingly agreeing to drive Austin Avis to where his mom was staying in Liberty Township on Saturday.

Avis was wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting in Cuyahoga Falls where police said he shot someone in the chest multiple times.

After acting on information, Liberty police officers were able to pull the vehicle over that Raies was driving near the intersection of Logan Way and Will-O-Wood Drive.

Austin Avis

There, Raies, Zickefoose and Avis were all taken into custody.

“They knowingly transported a subject that was trying to evade police officers to Liberty Township,” said Liberty Township Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Police say no weapon was found in the vehicle, but three cell phones were seized as evidence.

Both Zickefoose and Raies are due back in Girard Municipal Court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

