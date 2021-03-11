Police: Woman upset over cheating causes disturbances at several Austintown bars

Witnesses say it started when she stabbed the bar at Barrel Head Tavern

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say an angry girlfriend caused disturbances at several Austintown bars last weekend.

Police got a call about a disturbance at Barrel Head Tavern on Mahoning Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. last Saturday. According to reports, a woman stabbed the bar because her boyfriend cheated on her.

Dispatchers told officers who were on the way that the woman left and went to El Cowboy on S. Raccoon Road, where she wanted to slash the other woman’s tires.

When police got there, they said a woman was lying on the ground in the parking lot, bleeding.

Kaylie Corfman, 28, told officers that woman attacked her and tried to get into her car.

The woman who was bleeding said Corfman came into El Cowboy, screaming and yelling, looking for her boyfriend. The woman said Corfman found him and started attacking him. When the woman tried to intervene, she said Corfman started attacking her, too.

She said she followed Corfman out to the parking lot, and Corfman ran her over with her car, according to a police report. The woman, who police said was intoxicated, was unsure as to whether she wanted to press charges.

Corfman’s boyfriend also declined to press charges at the time.

When officers talked to Corfman, they said she admitted she had gone to El Cowboy looking for her boyfriend, saying her emotions were “all over the place.” She was given a ride from a friend.

Almost two hours later, there was another disturbance at JR’z Pub on S. Raccoon Road. Police said when they got there, they found Corfman bleeding. She claimed her boyfriend ran her over in the parking lot and dragged her to New Road, according to the police report.

Witnesses told officers Corfman jumped onto the hood of the boyfriend’s car and started banging on it. He sped off, and she rolled off the hood and onto the pavement, according to the report.

Police said the boyfriend came back to JR’z Pub and told officers Corfman came to El Cowboy earlier, punched him multiple times in the head and scratched the back of his neck. Officers said he did have a large scratch.

Corfman was arrested and charged with domestic violence.