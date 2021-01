It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Stambaugh Ave.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Sharon.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Stambaugh Ave.

Inside the home, police reported finding a woman who had been shot multiple times.

Crews took the woman to the hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police Chief Edward Stabile said they’re still investigating the shooting and no further information is being released at this time.