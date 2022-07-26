STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — A Niles woman is in the Mahoning County jail after reports said she fled a police traffic stop and had to be stunned in front of her children when she refused to be taken into custody.

Brooke Brady, 25, faces charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, resisting arrest and two counts of endangering children.

There is no listing as of yet in municipal court records for an arraignment date for Brady.

Reports said a city police officer was on patrol about 6:45 p.m. Sunday on Fifth Street when two vehicles, a van and an SUV, were stopped at a stop sign at Fifth and Elm streets. The driver of the van told the officer the SUV behind him kept accelerating and hitting the brakes like the SUV was trying to ram into his back bumper.

The officer told the driver of the van to pull into a nearby parking lot, but the SUV driver ignored the officer and drove away to Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. The officer followed the SUV there and got to speak to the driver, who was Brady, reports said.

Brady told the officer she was upset because the driver of the van was only driving 25 miles per hour, reports said. The officer told Brady that the speed limit on that part of Fifth Street is 25 miles per hour and the driver of the van was obeying the speed limit.

When the officer went to write Brady a citation she drove away on Fifth Street towards East Midlothian Boulevard, reports said. The officer called for another car and they were able to catch Brady at East Midlothian Boulevard and Fifth Street because she was stuck in traffic, reports said.

At first, Brady refused to get out of her SUV but she relented, and then she tried pulling away from the officers who then stunned her with their electronic stun weapons, reports said. She was then handcuffed and taken to a cruiser.

Reports said two children, ages 6 and 4, were in the backseat of the SUV and in tears. Police were able to get the phone number of a relative from them, but reports did not say if the relative picked the children up.

On the way to the jail, Brady began banging her head on the partition separating the back seat from the front seat and she managed to slip off her handcuffs, reports said. She then started banging her head against the window, which shattered after three hits, reports said.

The officer pulled over and got help from another officer to get her cuffs back on and then called for an ambulance to take Brady to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a mental health evaluation, according to the police report.

She was booked into the jail Monday after she was released from St. Elizabeth Hospital