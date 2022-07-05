YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Side woman, who reports said had to be revived with the overdose reversal drug naloxone early Saturday evening after being found passed out in her bathroom, was charged with three counts of child endangering.

Carline Silver, 43, of North Hartford Avenue, was arraigned on the charges Tuesday in municipal court. She remains free on bond and has an Aug. 18 pretrial date before Judge Renee DiSalvo.

The charges are first degree misdemeanors.

Reports said police were called to Silver’s home about 7:25 p.m. Saturday for an overdose and when they arrived, her sister told officers that Silver’s 14-year-old son had found her passed out in an upstairs bathroom.

Besides the son, Silver was also caring for her grandchildren, ages 2 and three months, reports said. Reports said she had custody of them.

Paramedics had to revive Silver with naloxone and when show woke up, she did not know where the children she was caring for were, reports said.

Reports also said there were a dozen dogs in the home with unkempt fur and they appeared to be malnourished. Officers said the house smelled of urine.

Silver’s mother came to take custody of the children and Animal Charity is expected to be called for the dogs.