Police: Woman refuses to get out of car, leads Sebring officers on a chase

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — An Alliance woman is awaiting a court date Wednesday after reports said she failed to get out of her car for police and then led them on a chase.

Kathi Lallie, 38, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, failure to comply, obstructing official business, attempted assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disrupting public services.

She is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring.

Officers pulled over a car Lallie was driving about 2:25 a.m. on North Johnson after reports said an officer noticed the car go left of center several times.

Lallie rolled her window down just a crack and refused to come out of the car, reports said. She said she was going for a drive but her eyes appeared bloodshot and she appeared to be drunk, reports said.

There were also two large dogs in the car and Lallie kept turning the wheel. The car was still on, reports said.

Other officers arrived and Lallie rolled all the windows up, reports said. Police managed to get in her window partially by pressing on it and tried to get her out with a chemical spray, but she drove away when an officer began striking her window with a baton.

Several officers followed her and she eluded a set of stop sticks before she stopped at Cambridge and Haines streets and began to run. She was tazed by an officer and fell to the ground, where she was taken into custody, reports said.

Reports said Lallie had stopped near the home of her mother, who came out and took both dogs who were in the car. She refused to take any breath tests, reports said, and said she was hearing voices.

Bond for Lallie has been set at $16,700.