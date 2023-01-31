ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (WKBN)- Ellwood City Police have confirmed that one woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Ellwood City Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment building on First Street around 5 p.m.

Police said that two women were shot and that the male suspect surrendered. He is in custody.

Police have not identified the suspect or the victims. More information will be released when he is arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Jerry Cartwright in Ellwood City.