GROVE CITY, Pa. — A Kennerdell woman is free on a $15,000 unsecured bond after she was arraigned Thursday on a charge she lied on a background check while trying to buy a gun.

Bobbie Jo Francis was charged after she tried to buy a gun on January 4 from a West Main Street gun shop, a news release from Grove City borough police said.

The release said Francis is barred from owning any firearms, but it did not say why she can not have a gun.