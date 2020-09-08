Police: Woman led Youngstown officers on chase with kids in back seat

Police noted in their report that it started as a fight between the parents of the children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who reports said led Youngstown police on a chase Sunday evening from the South Side to the East Side had two of her children in the car with her, police said.

Lily Johnson, 24, of Homewood Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a felony count of failure to comply and two misdemeanor charges of child endangering.

Also arrested was the father of the children, Charles Thomas, 30, of Homewood Avenue, on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Reports said police were called about 8:20 p.m. Sunday to the Homewood Avenue home the two share, and Thomas told police Johnson attacked him. Thomas pointed to a nearby car on the road and said it was Johnson’s car.

Police tried to pull the car over, but it failed to stop until it pulled into a drive in the 100 block of Early Road on the East Side, where Johnson tried to take a child that is almost a year old out of a car seat. A three-year-old was also in the back seat, reports said.

Johnson told police that Thomas and his girlfriend assaulted her. Thomas showed up at the scene and told police that he tried to break up a fight between Johnson and his girlfriend.

Johnson said she wanted Thomas charged while Thomas declined to press charges, but police still charged him.

Reports did not say who took the children.

