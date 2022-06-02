YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say a woman who is in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center with facial injuries may have been hit in the head with a bottle of cooking spray.

Officers were called about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 3600 block of Beechwood Place and when they arrived they found a 30-year-old woman who was bleeding heavily from the face and neck stumbling around.

Reports said officers told her to lie on the couch but she instead laid on the floor and passed in and out of consciousness before finally passing out. She also had a large lump on the side of her head, reports said.

Reports said officers called for an ambulance while they also searched the house to see if the person who injured the woman was still there.

Instead, police found five children, ages 1 to 13, hiding in a closet, reports said.

Reports said one of the children picked up a bottle of cooking spray and said a man who was arguing with the woman threw it at her.

In the emergency room at the hospital, reports said the woman told police her ex-boyfriend, who is father of three of the children, came in unannounced through an unlocked front door.

The two argued before the man threw a bottle of cooking spray at the woman, hitting her in the head, before driving away.