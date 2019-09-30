Police: Woman in custody after leading officers on high-speed chase into Champion

Long was charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Trumbull County was taken into custody after police said she led them on a high-speed car chase and foot pursuit on Saturday.

According to police, they attempted to make a traffic stop along State Route 45, near Norton Lane, for a loud exhaust.

Police said the driver did not stop, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of up to 89 mph.

The report said during the chase, state troopers deployed stop sticks at the corner of State Route 45 and State Route 305.

The vehicle drove over them, causing the driver to slow down and stop at the intersection with Gertrude Street in Champion Township.

Police said the driver, 22-year-old Allyson Long, got out of the car and ran behind houses along the street.

They said Long ran into the backyard of a home on Mahoning Avenue. The residents in the home were ordered outside, but police said they were not involved in the incident.

Long was found at the back of Champion Roller Rink and taken into custody. According to police, Long said she ran because she had an active warrant for domestic violence.

She was charged with failure to comply, resisting arrest and fugitive from justice.