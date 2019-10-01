Police: Woman hit Boardman officer with purse after breaking into boyfriend’s apartment

The suspect's boyfriend called police after the woman showed up drunk and refused to leave, according to a police report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a woman hit a Boardman officer with her purse after refusing to leave a man’s apartment.

Police were called to the man’s apartment in the 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle just after midnight Sunday.

He told police that a woman he was dating, 35-year-old Ashley Domico, broke into his apartment and refused to leave. He said she had been at a wedding and was intoxicated when she showed up at his apartment, yelling about their relationship and “other irrational things,” according to a police report.

Police spoke with Domico, who said the man assaulted her, but police said her injuries weren’t consistent with what she said happened. Police said she had rash-type cuts on her knees from what appeared to be caused by cement or a road.

Police said the man called an Uber for Domico, but she refused to accept the ride, screaming at officers and charging around the living room. Police said at one point, Domico screamed that she was going back inside the apartment, swinging her full purse and hitting an officer in the chest with it.

Officers then arrested her on assault on a police officer, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business charges.

Police noted that a search of Domico’s purse uncovered marijuana. She was additionally charged with possession of drugs.